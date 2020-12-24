Brokerages Set Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NYSE:GO) Target Price at $46.25

Shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NYSE:GO) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fourteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.92.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Grocery Outlet from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Grocery Outlet in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BidaskClub raised Grocery Outlet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. DA Davidson cut their target price on Grocery Outlet from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Grocery Outlet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday.

Get Grocery Outlet alerts:

In related news, CAO Pamela B. Burke sold 11,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.59, for a total transaction of $470,549.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $846,938.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas H. Mcmahon sold 24,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.87, for a total value of $911,684.49. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 138,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,124,708.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 750,238 shares of company stock worth $29,261,613 in the last ninety days.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 45.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,429,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004,975 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Grocery Outlet by 17.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,751,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012,908 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in Grocery Outlet by 12.9% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,729,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,766,000 after purchasing an additional 655,095 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Grocery Outlet by 29.0% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,354,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,590,000 after purchasing an additional 529,151 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Grocery Outlet by 60.0% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,406,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,373,000 after purchasing an additional 527,476 shares during the period.

NYSE GO opened at $40.12 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.16 and a 200 day moving average of $40.15. Grocery Outlet has a one year low of $28.11 and a one year high of $48.87.

Grocery Outlet (NYSE:GO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $764.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $758.50 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share.

About Grocery Outlet

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a chain of grocery stores in the United States. The company offers products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, frozen, beer and wine, general merchandise, and health and beauty care products; and natural, organic, specialty, and healthy products.

See Also: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Grocery Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grocery Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.