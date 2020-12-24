Brokerages Set Scout24 AG (G24.F) (ETR:G24) Price Target at €71.99

Shares of Scout24 AG (G24.F) (ETR:G24) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €71.99 ($84.69).

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €74.20 ($87.29) target price on Scout24 AG (G24.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Warburg Research set a €62.00 ($72.94) price target on Scout24 AG (G24.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a €67.50 ($79.41) price objective on shares of Scout24 AG (G24.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €70.00 ($82.35) target price on shares of Scout24 AG (G24.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €73.00 ($85.88) price target on shares of Scout24 AG (G24.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th.

Shares of G24 traded down €0.05 ($0.06) during trading hours on Friday, reaching €67.35 ($79.24). The stock had a trading volume of 115,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,980. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.88, a quick ratio of 15.47 and a current ratio of 15.58. Scout24 AG has a 12 month low of €43.50 ($51.18) and a 12 month high of €79.80 ($93.88). The stock has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion and a PE ratio of 3.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is €66.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is €71.67.

Scout24 AG operates digital marketplaces specializing in the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. It operates real estate classifieds portal for commercial and private customers for the sale and rental of real estate properties, as well as offers support services, such as customer acquisition and care for business real estate professionals.

