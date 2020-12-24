Brokerages Set Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) PT at $64.83

Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $64.83.

TRNO has been the subject of several recent research reports. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Terreno Realty from $62.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Terreno Realty in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Terreno Realty in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Terreno Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd.

Get Terreno Realty alerts:

Shares of NYSE TRNO opened at $56.55 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.40 and a 200 day moving average of $57.13. The company has a current ratio of 6.36, a quick ratio of 6.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.36 and a beta of 0.66. Terreno Realty has a 12-month low of $42.12 and a 12-month high of $64.24.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $47.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.12 million. Terreno Realty had a net margin of 40.76% and a return on equity of 4.75%. Sell-side analysts predict that Terreno Realty will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRNO. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Terreno Realty by 460.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 62,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after purchasing an additional 51,104 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 31,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 102,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,383,000 after buying an additional 5,259 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 137.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 1,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 149,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,891,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the last quarter.

About Terreno Realty

Terreno Realty Corporation and together with its subsidiaries, the ÂCompanyÂ) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these condensed notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

Featured Article: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Terreno Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terreno Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.