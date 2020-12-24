Brokerages Set Torex Gold Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:TORXF) Price Target at $31.90

Torex Gold Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:TORXF) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.90.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TORXF. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Torex Gold Resources from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Desjardins assumed coverage on Torex Gold Resources in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Torex Gold Resources from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Torex Gold Resources from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on Torex Gold Resources from $26.00 to $28.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th.

Get Torex Gold Resources alerts:

Shares of Torex Gold Resources stock traded up $0.13 on Thursday, hitting $15.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,366. Torex Gold Resources has a 1 year low of $6.19 and a 1 year high of $19.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.19.

Torex Gold Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Mexico. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and carbon deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property comprising the El LimÃ³n Guajes mining complex and the Media Luna deposit that consists of seven mineral concessions covering a total area of approximately 29,000 hectares located in the Guerrero Gold Belt in southern Mexico.

Featured Story: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for Torex Gold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Torex Gold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.