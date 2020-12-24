Brokers Issue Forecasts for Frequency Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:FREQ)

Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREQ) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley issued their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Frequency Therapeutics in a report released on Tuesday, December 22nd. B. Riley analyst M. Mamtani forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.78) per share for the year. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Frequency Therapeutics’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.90 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.69) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.46 EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($2.29) EPS.

Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.12. Frequency Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 68.59% and a negative return on equity of 12.56%. The business had revenue of $11.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.00 million.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub upgraded Frequency Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Frequency Therapeutics from $36.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Frequency Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.00.

Shares of NASDAQ FREQ opened at $32.83 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.96 and its 200-day moving average is $23.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.90 and a beta of 0.65. Frequency Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $14.50 and a 1-year high of $42.89.

In other news, Director Joel S. Marcus sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.35, for a total value of $303,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 317,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,632,786.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joel S. Marcus sold 19,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.89, for a total value of $726,733.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 317,390 shares in the company, valued at $11,708,517.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 164,610 shares of company stock worth $4,565,016 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FREQ. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Frequency Therapeutics by 3.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 57,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Frequency Therapeutics by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 42,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Frequency Therapeutics by 135.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 5,589 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Frequency Therapeutics by 220.7% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 70,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 48,827 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Frequency Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,484,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.00% of the company’s stock.

About Frequency Therapeutics

Frequency Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on harnessing the body's innate biology to repair or reverse damage caused by a broad range of degenerative diseases. Its Progenitor Cell Activation approach, uses combinations of small molecules to activate progenitor cells within the body to create functional tissue.

