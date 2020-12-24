Bull Horn (OTCMKTS:BHSEU) Trading Up 1.1%

Bull Horn Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:BHSEU) was up 1.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.50 and last traded at $10.42. Approximately 57,106 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 102,711 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.31.

About Bull Horn (OTCMKTS:BHSEU)

Bull Horn Holdings Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the sports, entertainment, and brands sectors. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

