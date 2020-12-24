Burgerfi International (NASDAQ:BFI) Shares Gap Down to $16.00

Posted by on Dec 24th, 2020

Burgerfi International, LLC (NASDAQ:BFI)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.00, but opened at $15.25. Burgerfi International shares last traded at $15.56, with a volume of 6,535 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market cap of $114.01 million, a PE ratio of -85.29 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Burgerfi International (NASDAQ:BFI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Burgerfi International (NASDAQ:BFI)

As of December 17, 2020, operates as a subsidiary of Opes Acquisition Corp.

Featured Story: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Burgerfi International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burgerfi International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit