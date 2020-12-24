Burgerfi International (NASDAQ:BFI) Shares Gap Down to $16.00

Burgerfi International, LLC (NASDAQ:BFI)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.00, but opened at $15.25. Burgerfi International shares last traded at $15.56, with a volume of 6,535 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market cap of $114.01 million, a PE ratio of -85.29 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Get Burgerfi International alerts:

Burgerfi International (NASDAQ:BFI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

As of December 17, 2020, operates as a subsidiary of Opes Acquisition Corp.

Featured Story: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Burgerfi International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burgerfi International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.