C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on CHRW. Stephens lowered C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their target price for the company from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Wolfe Research raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $78.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $118.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. C.H. Robinson Worldwide presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $90.83.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

Shares of CHRW stock opened at $93.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market cap of $12.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.66. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 52 week low of $56.94 and a 52 week high of $106.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.48.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.01. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 26.78%. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. Analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHRW. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the third quarter worth approximately $208,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $646,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,974 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after buying an additional 2,729 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 25,930 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,686,000 after buying an additional 5,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth $100,000. 88.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding segments. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

See Also: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.