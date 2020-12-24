C3.ai (NYSE:AI) Sets New 52-Week High at $174.42

C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $174.42 and last traded at $171.96, with a volume of 46001 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $160.89.
Several analysts have commented on the company. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of C3.ai in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised C3.ai from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.
The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.87.
About C3.ai (NYSE:AI)
