C3.ai (NYSE:AI) Sets New 52-Week High at $174.42

Posted by on Dec 24th, 2020

C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $174.42 and last traded at $171.96, with a volume of 46001 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $160.89.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of C3.ai in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised C3.ai from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.87.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in C3.ai by 938.9% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 108,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 98,378 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in C3.ai in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in C3.ai by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 308,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in C3.ai in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Ellington Management Group LLC increased its stake in C3.ai by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC now owns 247,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 25,756 shares in the last quarter.

About C3.ai (NYSE:AI)

