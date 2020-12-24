Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) Shares Sold by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co lowered its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) by 96.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,401 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 418,079 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas were worth $302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 734,194 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $12,746,000 after acquiring an additional 66,524 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in the 3rd quarter worth about $368,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 34,358 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 7,181 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 35,376 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 9,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Cabot Oil & Gas during the third quarter worth about $1,707,000. 88.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Cabot Oil & Gas in a report on Monday, September 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cabot Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Siebert Williams Shank raised shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.50 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Bank of America raised shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.47.

COG opened at $17.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a PE ratio of 27.69 and a beta of 0.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.05 and its 200-day moving average is $18.30. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a one year low of $13.06 and a one year high of $22.67.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. Cabot Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 16.73%. The firm had revenue of $291.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. Cabot Oil & Gas’s revenue was down 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets oil and gas properties in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 173,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

