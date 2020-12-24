Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of NASDAQ CSTE opened at $10.89 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Caesarstone has a 12 month low of $7.65 and a 12 month high of $15.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $374.56 million, a PE ratio of 40.33 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.11.

Get Caesarstone alerts:

Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The construction company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $123.92 million during the quarter. Caesarstone had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 1.94%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 18th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.14%. This is a positive change from Caesarstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 17th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Caesarstone by 376.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,331 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 4,213 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Caesarstone during the third quarter worth about $93,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Caesarstone by 17.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,744 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 2,071 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Caesarstone during the second quarter worth about $242,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in Caesarstone during the third quarter worth about $264,000. Institutional investors own 42.05% of the company’s stock.

About Caesarstone

Caesarstone Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets engineered quartz surfaces under the Caesarstone brand in the United States, Australia, Canada, Israel, Europe, and internationally. Its engineered quartz slabs are primarily used as kitchen countertops in the renovation and remodeling markets, as well as in new buildings construction market.

Recommended Story: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Caesarstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesarstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.