Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) Shares Gap Down to $72.27

Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $72.27, but opened at $62.10. Calavo Growers shares last traded at $64.32, with a volume of 3,119 shares traded.

Several research firms have issued reports on CVGW. BidaskClub downgraded Calavo Growers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. National Securities began coverage on Calavo Growers in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Lake Street Capital downgraded Calavo Growers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Calavo Growers from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.33.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -85.84 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $71.93 and a 200-day moving average of $65.75.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, December 20th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.30). Calavo Growers had a positive return on equity of 10.31% and a negative net margin of 1.31%. The business had revenue of $234.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Calavo Growers, Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th were paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 12th. This is a boost from Calavo Growers’s previous annual dividend of $1.10. Calavo Growers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.08%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Calavo Growers by 266.7% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Calavo Growers in the second quarter valued at $81,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Calavo Growers by 38.1% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Calavo Growers in the second quarter valued at $267,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in Calavo Growers in the third quarter valued at $203,000. 79.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Calavo Growers Company Profile (NASDAQ:CVGW)

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers worldwide. It operates in three segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and Renaissance Food Group (RFG).

