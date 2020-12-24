California State Teachers Retirement System Boosts Holdings in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI)

California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 371,856 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,863 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Element Solutions were worth $3,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 1.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,320,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,528,000 after acquiring an additional 207,920 shares in the last quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 27.1% in the third quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,394,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,262,000 after buying an additional 2,639,391 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 6.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,140,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,722,000 after buying an additional 697,400 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Element Solutions by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,540,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,739,000 after acquiring an additional 175,229 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in Element Solutions by 46.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 5,948,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,885,495 shares during the last quarter. 75.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Element Solutions from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Element Solutions from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Element Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Element Solutions in a report on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.17.

Shares of NYSE:ESI opened at $18.13 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Element Solutions Inc has a 12-month low of $5.35 and a 12-month high of $18.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.97. The company has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 37.77, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.79.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $477.50 million during the quarter. Element Solutions had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 10.02%. Equities research analysts predict that Element Solutions Inc will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 24th. Element Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 22.73%.

In other Element Solutions news, VP Patricia Mount sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.85, for a total transaction of $35,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Martin E. Franklin acquired 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.50 per share, for a total transaction of $5,750,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 13.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Element Solutions Profile

Element Solutions Inc produces and sells specialty chemical products the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and delivers specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

