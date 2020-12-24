California State Teachers Retirement System Has $3.56 Million Position in TRI Pointe Group, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in TRI Pointe Group, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) by 0.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 196,325 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 917 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in TRI Pointe Group were worth $3,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in TRI Pointe Group by 56.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,695,770 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $113,051,000 after buying an additional 2,774,417 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in TRI Pointe Group by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,334,620 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296,829 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 11.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,976,293 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $121,875,000 after acquiring an additional 729,462 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 23.8% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,363,054 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,688,000 after purchasing an additional 645,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 80.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,251,217 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,380,000 after purchasing an additional 559,046 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of TPH stock opened at $17.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.44 and a 200-day moving average of $16.86. TRI Pointe Group, Inc. has a one year low of $5.89 and a one year high of $19.59.

TRI Pointe Group (NYSE:TPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $826.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $735.38 million. TRI Pointe Group had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TRI Pointe Group, Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on TPH. Wedbush raised TRI Pointe Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. ValuEngine lowered TRI Pointe Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on TRI Pointe Group from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Zelman & Associates downgraded shares of TRI Pointe Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, B. Riley raised shares of TRI Pointe Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.17.

TRI Pointe Group, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family detached and attached homes in the United States. The company operates a portfolio of six brands across ten states, including Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Virginia.

