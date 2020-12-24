California State Teachers Retirement System Increases Position in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,616 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 845 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.11% of Boyd Gaming worth $3,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Boyd Gaming by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 460,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,120,000 after acquiring an additional 69,906 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Boyd Gaming by 32.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Boyd Gaming by 15.1% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 186,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,889,000 after purchasing an additional 24,400 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 4,423.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 167,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,072,000 after purchasing an additional 163,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming in the third quarter valued at approximately $290,000. 65.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Robert L. Boughner sold 16,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.43, for a total value of $516,929.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP William R. Boyd sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.51, for a total transaction of $1,005,300.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $870,288.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 239,226 shares of company stock worth $8,750,731. Insiders own 29.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BYD opened at $42.59 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.25. The company has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of -73.43 and a beta of 2.21. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 1 year low of $6.44 and a 1 year high of $43.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $652.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $599.68 million. Boyd Gaming had a negative return on equity of 1.09% and a negative net margin of 2.71%. The business’s revenue was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Boyd Gaming Co. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

BYD has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Boyd Gaming from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. ValuEngine cut Boyd Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Boyd Gaming from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Boyd Gaming from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Boyd Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.76.

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of October 26, 2020, the company operated 29 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

