California State Teachers Retirement System Increases Stake in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 105,463 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,657 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.10% of Tenable worth $3,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Tenable by 213.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,460,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,218,000 after buying an additional 5,761,472 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Tenable by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,124,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,772,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350,804 shares during the period. Toronado Partners LLC purchased a new position in Tenable during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,580,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tenable by 16.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,918,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,687,000 after purchasing an additional 689,811 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Tenable by 132.9% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,204,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,473,000 after purchasing an additional 687,344 shares in the last quarter. 78.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Tenable news, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 1,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.87, for a total transaction of $51,328.64. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 13,283 shares in the company, valued at $463,178.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 14,239 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.38, for a total transaction of $660,404.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $614,024.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 242,511 shares of company stock worth $9,408,941. Company insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Tenable from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on Tenable from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Tenable from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Tenable from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Tenable currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.82.

Shares of TENB opened at $54.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of -59.75 and a beta of 1.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.18 and its 200 day moving average is $35.24. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.28 and a fifty-two week high of $56.99.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.21. Tenable had a negative net margin of 22.79% and a negative return on equity of 68.33%. The firm had revenue of $112.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.48 million. Analysts anticipate that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Tenable Company Profile

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company enterprise software platform enables visibility into an organization's cyber exposure across the attack surface and deep insights that help organizations translate vulnerability data into business insights to understand and reduce their cybersecurity risk.

