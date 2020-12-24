California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 5,810 Shares of PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI)

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its position in PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) by 8.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 64,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,810 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in PennyMac Financial Services were worth $3,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PFSI. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,971,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $165,979,000 after acquiring an additional 732,147 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 77.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 923,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,577,000 after purchasing an additional 403,310 shares during the period. AJO LP acquired a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $20,405,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,297,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,383,000 after purchasing an additional 313,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mangrove Partners bought a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $11,544,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Patrick Kinsella sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.54, for a total value of $444,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stanford L. Kurland sold 31,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.73, for a total value of $1,727,630.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 333,675 shares of company stock valued at $19,556,189 in the last quarter. 21.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PFSI. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. BidaskClub raised shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on PennyMac Financial Services from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PennyMac Financial Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.11.

NYSE:PFSI opened at $68.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.14 and a 12-month high of $70.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.01.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $7.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.92 by $1.11. The business had revenue of $855.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $928.98 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 42.33% and a net margin of 37.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 262.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 17.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 13th. PennyMac Financial Services’s payout ratio is 12.27%.

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loan Production, Loan Servicing, and Investment Management. The Loan Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of mortgage loans.

