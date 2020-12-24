Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CNI. Barclays upgraded Canadian National Railway from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Canadian National Railway from $137.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Cowen boosted their price target on Canadian National Railway from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on Canadian National Railway from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $114.11.

Shares of NYSE CNI opened at $108.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $77.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Canadian National Railway has a 1-year low of $65.13 and a 1-year high of $112.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $108.63 and its 200 day moving average is $101.88.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 24.90%. Canadian National Railway’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Balentine LLC raised its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 3,915.4% during the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 522 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 214.1% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 446 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in Canadian National Railway during the third quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in Canadian National Railway in the third quarter valued at about $66,000. 46.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods comprises petroleum and chemicals, fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, grain, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

