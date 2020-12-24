Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) (TSE:CP) Price Target Raised to C$445.00

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) had its price objective hoisted by National Bank Financial from C$433.00 to C$445.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO)’s Q4 2020 earnings at $5.01 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $17.62 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $5.11 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $5.60 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CP. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) from C$450.00 to C$485.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. UBS Group increased their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) from C$451.00 to C$475.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. CIBC increased their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) from C$444.00 to C$490.00 in a report on Monday, December 7th. Raymond James cut Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a C$445.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) from C$497.00 to C$495.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$429.69.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) stock opened at C$439.08 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$429.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$392.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.95. The firm has a market capitalization of C$59.06 billion and a PE ratio of 26.02. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 1-year low of C$252.00 and a 1-year high of C$444.49.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported C$4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$4.25 by C($0.13). The company had revenue of C$1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.88 billion. Research analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 16.3644742 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.39%.

In related news, Senior Officer John Kenneth Brooks sold 92 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$432.43, for a total transaction of C$39,783.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,651,006.49.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

