Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) (TSE:CP) Price Target Raised to C$445.00

Posted by on Dec 24th, 2020

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) had its price objective hoisted by National Bank Financial from C$433.00 to C$445.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO)’s Q4 2020 earnings at $5.01 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $17.62 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $5.11 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $5.60 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CP. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) from C$450.00 to C$485.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. UBS Group increased their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) from C$451.00 to C$475.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. CIBC increased their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) from C$444.00 to C$490.00 in a report on Monday, December 7th. Raymond James cut Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a C$445.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) from C$497.00 to C$495.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$429.69.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) stock opened at C$439.08 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$429.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$392.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.95. The firm has a market capitalization of C$59.06 billion and a PE ratio of 26.02. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 1-year low of C$252.00 and a 1-year high of C$444.49.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported C$4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$4.25 by C($0.13). The company had revenue of C$1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.88 billion. Research analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 16.3644742 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.39%.

In related news, Senior Officer John Kenneth Brooks sold 92 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$432.43, for a total transaction of C$39,783.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,651,006.49.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

Featured Article: Options Trading

Analyst Recommendations for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) (TSE:CP)

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit