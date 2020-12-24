Capital City Bank Group, Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.43 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NASDAQ:CCBG)

Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson decreased their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Capital City Bank Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, December 21st. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.43 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.46.

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $60.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.50 million. Capital City Bank Group had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 16.00%.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CCBG. Zacks Investment Research raised Capital City Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. BidaskClub upgraded Capital City Bank Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. TheStreet upgraded Capital City Bank Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Capital City Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.25.

NASDAQ CCBG opened at $24.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.83 and a 200-day moving average of $21.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $418.69 million, a P/E ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 0.85. Capital City Bank Group has a 52 week low of $15.61 and a 52 week high of $30.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCBG. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Capital City Bank Group during the first quarter worth about $293,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Capital City Bank Group by 8.8% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 26,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Capital City Bank Group by 6.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 116,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,448,000 after acquiring an additional 6,640 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Capital City Bank Group by 1.0% during the second quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 537,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,252,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Capital City Bank Group by 7.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 32,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 2,377 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.36% of the company’s stock.

Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Capital City Bank that provides a range of banking and banking-related services to individual and corporate clients. The company offers financing for commercial business properties, equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable, as well as commercial leasing and letters of credit; treasury management services; and merchant credit card transaction processing services.

