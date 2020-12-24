Capital City Bank Group, Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.43 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NASDAQ:CCBG)

Posted by on Dec 24th, 2020

Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson decreased their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Capital City Bank Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, December 21st. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.43 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.46.

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $60.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.50 million. Capital City Bank Group had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 16.00%.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CCBG. Zacks Investment Research raised Capital City Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. BidaskClub upgraded Capital City Bank Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. TheStreet upgraded Capital City Bank Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Capital City Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.25.

NASDAQ CCBG opened at $24.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.83 and a 200-day moving average of $21.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $418.69 million, a P/E ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 0.85. Capital City Bank Group has a 52 week low of $15.61 and a 52 week high of $30.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCBG. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Capital City Bank Group during the first quarter worth about $293,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Capital City Bank Group by 8.8% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 26,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Capital City Bank Group by 6.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 116,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,448,000 after acquiring an additional 6,640 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Capital City Bank Group by 1.0% during the second quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 537,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,252,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Capital City Bank Group by 7.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 32,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 2,377 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.36% of the company’s stock.

Capital City Bank Group Company Profile

Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Capital City Bank that provides a range of banking and banking-related services to individual and corporate clients. The company offers financing for commercial business properties, equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable, as well as commercial leasing and letters of credit; treasury management services; and merchant credit card transaction processing services.

Recommended Story: Day Trading

Earnings History and Estimates for Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG)

Receive News & Ratings for Capital City Bank Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital City Bank Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit