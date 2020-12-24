Capital Senior Living (NYSE:CSU) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $10.58

Capital Senior Living Co. (NYSE:CSU)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $10.58 and traded as high as $13.99. Capital Senior Living shares last traded at $12.98, with a volume of 26,337 shares trading hands.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered Capital Senior Living from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $27.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.62.

Capital Senior Living (NYSE:CSU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($105.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($8.40) by ($96.60). The company had revenue of $96.25 million for the quarter. Capital Senior Living had a negative return on equity of 2,891.20% and a negative net margin of 64.45%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CSU. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Capital Senior Living in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Capital Senior Living by 25.2% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 131,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 26,500 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Senior Living during the third quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.92% of the company’s stock.

About Capital Senior Living (NYSE:CSU)

Capital Senior Living Corporation develops, owns, operates, and manages senior housing communities in the United States. The company provides independent living services, which include daily meals, transportation, social and recreational activities, laundry, housekeeping, and 24-hour staffing; and access to health screenings, periodic special services, and dietary and similar programs, as well as exercise and fitness classes.

