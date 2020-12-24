Card Factory plc (CARD.L) (LON:CARD) Shares Gap Up to $42.00

Card Factory plc (CARD.L) (LON:CARD) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $42.00, but opened at $43.85. Card Factory plc (CARD.L) shares last traded at $44.05, with a volume of 751,450 shares traded.

Several research firms recently commented on CARD. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.31) price objective on shares of Card Factory plc (CARD.L) in a research note on Monday, September 7th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 50 ($0.65) price objective on shares of Card Factory plc (CARD.L) in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 50 ($0.65) target price on shares of Card Factory plc (CARD.L) in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Card Factory plc (CARD.L) has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 77 ($1.01).

Get Card Factory plc (CARD.L) alerts:

The company has a market cap of £150.49 million and a PE ratio of 10.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 41.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 41.22.

In related news, insider Kristian Lee bought 17,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 32 ($0.42) per share, with a total value of £5,528.32 ($7,222.79).

About Card Factory plc (CARD.L) (LON:CARD)

Card Factory plc operates as a specialist retailer of greeting cards in the United Kingdom. The company designs, sources, prints, warehouses, produces, distributes, and sells greeting cards, dressings, and related gift items. It operates through two segments, Card Factory and Getting Personal. The company provides single cards for everyday occasions, including birthdays, anniversaries, weddings, thank you, get well soon, good luck, congratulations, sympathy, and new baby cards, as well as seasonal occasions, such as Christmas, Mother's Day, Father's Day, Valentine's Day, Easter, thank you teacher, graduation, and exam congratulations; online personalized physical cards; and boxes of various Christmas cards.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Card Factory plc (CARD.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Card Factory plc (CARD.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.