Carnarvon Petroleum Limited (CVN.AX) (ASX:CVN) Insider Gavin Ryan Buys 37,520 Shares

Carnarvon Petroleum Limited (CVN.AX) (ASX:CVN) insider Gavin Ryan bought 37,520 shares of Carnarvon Petroleum Limited (CVN.AX) stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.31 ($0.22) per share, for a total transaction of A$11,631.20 ($8,308.00).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 64.38 and a quick ratio of 64.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of A$0.23.
About Carnarvon Petroleum Limited (CVN.AX)
