Carnarvon Petroleum Limited (CVN.AX) (ASX:CVN) Insider Gavin Ryan Buys 37,520 Shares

Carnarvon Petroleum Limited (CVN.AX) (ASX:CVN) insider Gavin Ryan bought 37,520 shares of Carnarvon Petroleum Limited (CVN.AX) stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.31 ($0.22) per share, for a total transaction of A$11,631.20 ($8,308.00).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 64.38 and a quick ratio of 64.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of A$0.23.

Carnarvon Petroleum Limited (CVN.AX)

Carnarvon Petroleum Limited explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas in Australia. The company owns interests in the Dorado project located in the Bedout Sub-basin offshore of Western Australia; the Buffalo project located in the Bonaparte Basin; and the Labyrinth project located in the Roebuck Basin in the North West Shelf of Western Australia.

