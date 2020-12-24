Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) Receives $7.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.00.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Casa Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Casa Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Casa Systems from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. ValuEngine lowered Casa Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised Casa Systems from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th.

NASDAQ:CASA traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.64. The company had a trading volume of 8,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 422,047. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.83. Casa Systems has a one year low of $1.85 and a one year high of $7.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $554.60 million, a PE ratio of -21.60 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05.

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $105.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.30 million. Casa Systems had a positive return on equity of 11.73% and a negative net margin of 6.24%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Casa Systems will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Casa Systems by 185.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 5,393 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Casa Systems by 10.9% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 69,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Casa Systems during the first quarter worth about $75,000. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Casa Systems by 17.7% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 10,100 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Casa Systems by 7.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 213,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 15,444 shares during the period. 68.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Casa Systems Company Profile

Casa Systems, Inc, a communications technology company, provides solutions for next-generation centralized, distributed, and virtualized architectures for cable broadband, fixed-line broadband, and wireless networks in North America, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

