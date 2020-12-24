CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) Shares Gap Down to $22.37

CB Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBFV) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $22.37, but opened at $20.55. CB Financial Services shares last traded at $20.55, with a volume of 4 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CBFV shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CB Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CB Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st.

Get CB Financial Services alerts:

The company has a market cap of $110.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.08 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.57.

CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $12.59 million for the quarter. CB Financial Services had a negative net margin of 15.62% and a positive return on equity of 6.05%. On average, equities research analysts predict that CB Financial Services, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. CB Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.34%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of CB Financial Services by 206.2% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,162 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CB Financial Services in the second quarter worth about $265,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of CB Financial Services in the second quarter worth about $98,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of CB Financial Services by 118.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,826 shares of the bank’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 5,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CB Financial Services by 133.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 27,798 shares of the bank’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 15,886 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.07% of the company’s stock.

CB Financial Services Company Profile (NASDAQ:CBFV)

CB Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses southwestern Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company's primary deposit products include demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts.

Featured Article: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for CB Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CB Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.