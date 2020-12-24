cbdMD (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD) Shares Down 7.1%

cbdMD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD)’s stock price dropped 7.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.04 and last traded at $3.12. Approximately 990,399 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 1,216,893 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.36.

YCBD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of cbdMD in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Benchmark raised their target price on cbdMD from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered cbdMD from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st.

cbdMD (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 21st. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.13).

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in cbdMD by 58.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 7,324 shares during the last quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd grew its holdings in cbdMD by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 21,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 5,151 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in cbdMD by 415.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 20,411 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in cbdMD during the 3rd quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in cbdMD during the 3rd quarter valued at about $187,000.

About cbdMD (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD)

cbdMD, Inc produces and distributes various cannibidiol (CBD) products. It owns and operates the consumer hemp-based CBD brand, cbdMD. The company's product categories include CBD tinctures, capsules, gummies, bath bombs, topical creams, and animal treats and oils. It also offers pet related CBD products under the Paw CBD brand name.

