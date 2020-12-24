CBS (NYSE:CBS.A) Hits New 12-Month Low at $35.12

CBS Co. (NYSE:CBS.A) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $35.12 and last traded at $35.95, with a volume of 51285 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.74.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.41. The firm has a market cap of $13.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 1.08.

CBS Company Profile (NYSE:CBS.A)

CBS Corporation is a mass media company. The Company operates through four segment: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, Local Media. The Entertainment segment comprises the CBS TV Network; CBS TV Studios; CBS Studios International and CBS TV Distribution; CBS Interactive; CBS Films; and the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

Further Reading: What defines an oversold asset?

Receive News & Ratings for CBS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.