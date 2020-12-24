CBS (NYSE:CBS.A) Hits New 12-Month Low at $35.12

Posted by on Dec 24th, 2020

CBS Co. (NYSE:CBS.A) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $35.12 and last traded at $35.95, with a volume of 51285 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.74.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.41. The firm has a market cap of $13.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 1.08.

CBS Company Profile (NYSE:CBS.A)

CBS Corporation is a mass media company. The Company operates through four segment: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, Local Media. The Entertainment segment comprises the CBS TV Network; CBS TV Studios; CBS Studios International and CBS TV Distribution; CBS Interactive; CBS Films; and the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

Further Reading: What defines an oversold asset?

Receive News & Ratings for CBS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit