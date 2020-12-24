Celer Network Price Tops $0.0048 on Major Exchanges (CELR)

Celer Network (CURRENCY:CELR) traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 24th. One Celer Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.0048 or 0.00000020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, Bilaxy, TOKOK and Gate.io. Celer Network has a market capitalization of $25.35 million and approximately $3.75 million worth of Celer Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Celer Network has traded down 12.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.97 or 0.00047004 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004289 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00004707 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $78.20 or 0.00335206 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00031199 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00016829 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004288 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001933 BTC.

Celer Network Token Profile

Celer Network is a token. Celer Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,304,283,347 tokens. Celer Network’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Celer Network is www.celer.network/# . Celer Network’s official message board is medium.com/celer-network

Buying and Selling Celer Network

Celer Network can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TOKOK, Binance, Gate.io and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celer Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celer Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Celer Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

