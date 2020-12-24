Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) Lowered to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on CVE. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from $6.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Cenovus Energy from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $5.50 price target on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Cenovus Energy from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.88.

Get Cenovus Energy alerts:

Shares of CVE opened at $5.89 on Wednesday. Cenovus Energy has a 52 week low of $1.41 and a 52 week high of $10.52. The firm has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 3.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.34). Cenovus Energy had a negative net margin of 14.15% and a negative return on equity of 12.48%. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cenovus Energy will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 1.4% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 9,674,798 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,691,000 after purchasing an additional 131,681 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 178.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,297,325 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,781,000 after buying an additional 5,963,011 shares in the last quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy in the second quarter valued at $38,886,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 5.5% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,001,733 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $23,392,000 after buying an additional 313,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 2.2% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,801,588 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,110,000 after buying an additional 124,886 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.88% of the company’s stock.

About Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Oil Sands, Deep Basin, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

Featured Story: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for Cenovus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenovus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.