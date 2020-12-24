Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) Shares Purchased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) by 316.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 905,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 688,000 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.07% of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás worth $5,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás in the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás in the second quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás in the second quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 70.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 33,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 13,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 6.1% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 57,404 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. 0.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, BidaskClub cut Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of NYSE EBR opened at $7.03 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás has a twelve month low of $2.95 and a twelve month high of $10.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.33. The stock has a market cap of $9.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 0.78.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 49.42%. As a group, research analysts predict that Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás Company Profile

Centrais ElÃ©tricas Brasileiras SA – Eletrobras, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, thermal, nuclear, wind, and solar plants. As of December 31, 2019, it owned and operated 35 hydroelectric plants with a total installed capacity of 46,258.65 megawatts; seven thermal plants, including coal, and oil and gas power generation units with a total installed capacity of 1,770 megawatts; and two nuclear power plants comprising Angra I with an installed capacity of 640 megawatts and Angra II an installed capacity of 1,350 megawatts.

