Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) Stock Price Down 6.5%

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX)’s stock price was down 6.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $10.29 and last traded at $10.39. Approximately 809,078 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 1,365,719 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.11.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CENX shares. ValuEngine upgraded Century Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded Century Aluminum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Century Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.50.

The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.59. The firm has a market cap of $938.70 million, a P/E ratio of -10.26 and a beta of 2.51.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.04). Century Aluminum had a negative return on equity of 14.02% and a negative net margin of 5.61%. The firm had revenue of $392.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.40 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Century Aluminum will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Century Aluminum news, COO Jesse E. Gary sold 9,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.72, for a total value of $114,270.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John E. Hoerner sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.87, for a total value of $118,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 58,189 shares of company stock worth $663,366. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in Century Aluminum by 164.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,306,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,664,000 after buying an additional 2,675,140 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Century Aluminum by 0.3% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,822,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,254,000 after purchasing an additional 12,700 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Century Aluminum by 103.6% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,533,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289,393 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Century Aluminum by 43.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 779,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,551,000 after acquiring an additional 235,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impala Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Century Aluminum during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,635,000. Institutional investors own 53.13% of the company’s stock.

Century Aluminum Company Profile

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

