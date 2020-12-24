Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $101.00

Shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $101.00 and last traded at $100.99, with a volume of 4166 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $98.82.

Several research firms have recently commented on CDAY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ceridian HCM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on Ceridian HCM from $105.00 to $109.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ceridian HCM from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $105.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Ceridian HCM from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.89.

Get Ceridian HCM alerts:

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $16.28 billion, a PE ratio of 1,377.17 and a beta of 1.38.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. Ceridian HCM had a return on equity of 1.34% and a net margin of 1.40%. The firm had revenue of $204.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total value of $431,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 126,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,922,730.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David D. Ossip sold 506,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.90, for a total value of $48,113,445.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,059,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,581,947.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 516,991 shares of company stock valued at $49,034,096 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CDAY. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 35.4% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 955 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Ceridian HCM in the first quarter valued at about $6,042,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 1,300.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 894,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,790,000 after purchasing an additional 830,706 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 310.0% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 13.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter.

About Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY)

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud platform, which offers scalable and straightforward payroll and HR solutions.

See Also: How does a security become overbought?

Receive News & Ratings for Ceridian HCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceridian HCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.