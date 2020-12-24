ChampionX Co. (NYSE:CHX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

ChampionX Co. (NYSE:CHX) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.47.

CHX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded ChampionX from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. BidaskClub upgraded ChampionX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Barclays raised their price target on ChampionX from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Scotiabank initiated coverage on ChampionX in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on ChampionX from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th.

CHX traded down $0.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $14.92. The stock had a trading volume of 784,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,814,268. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 3.36. ChampionX has a one year low of $2.89 and a one year high of $34.80.

ChampionX (NYSE:CHX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $633.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $631.55 million. ChampionX had a negative return on equity of 2.67% and a negative net margin of 54.03%. On average, equities research analysts predict that ChampionX will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHX. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in ChampionX in the second quarter worth about $1,151,000. Texas Permanent School Fund purchased a new position in ChampionX in the second quarter worth about $1,432,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in ChampionX in the second quarter worth about $416,000. Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in ChampionX in the second quarter worth about $4,186,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in ChampionX in the second quarter worth about $25,000. 90.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ChampionX

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies that help companies to drill for and produce oil and gas worldwide. It offers chemistry solutions to enhance production from flowing oil and gas wells, as well as for drilling and completion activities. The company also provides production and automation technologies, including artificial lift equipment and solutions, such as rod pumping systems, electric submersible pump systems, progressive cavity pumps, and drive systems and plunger lifts; and automation and digital products consisting of equipment and software for industrial internet of things solutions for downhole monitoring, wellsite productivity enhancement, and asset integrity management.

