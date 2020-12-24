Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 8,823 Shares of Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 178,025 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,823 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Esperion Therapeutics were worth $6,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Esperion Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Esperion Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $60,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 230.0% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Esperion Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 30.0% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ESPR stock opened at $28.16 on Thursday. Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.90 and a 52-week high of $76.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.51. The company has a market capitalization of $785.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.31 and a beta of 1.56.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.52) by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $3.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 million. Esperion Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 46.15% and a negative return on equity of 629.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 290.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($2.52) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on ESPR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “sell” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Esperion Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.38.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol in the United States. Its lead product candidates are NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets for the treatment of patients with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

