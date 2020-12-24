Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $6.91 Million Holdings in CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,762 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.60% of CSW Industrials worth $6,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSW Industrials in the second quarter valued at approximately $10,777,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in CSW Industrials by 1.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 779,510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,872,000 after purchasing an additional 9,244 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in CSW Industrials by 30.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 58,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,073,000 after purchasing an additional 13,608 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,674 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $825,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CSW Industrials in the 2nd quarter valued at $344,000. 69.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 2,500 shares of CSW Industrials stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.15, for a total value of $215,375.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 52,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,546,307.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 2,000 shares of CSW Industrials stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.64, for a total transaction of $229,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,393,009.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,000 shares of company stock worth $718,380. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, BidaskClub raised CSW Industrials from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th.

Shares of CSW Industrials stock opened at $111.21 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $107.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.09. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.20 and a beta of 0.85. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.13 and a 1-year high of $117.32.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $104.94 million during the quarter. CSW Industrials had a return on equity of 16.68% and a net margin of 13.28%.

About CSW Industrials

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial Products segment offers specialty mechanical products; fire and smoke protection products; architecturally-specified building products; and storage, filtration, and application equipment for use with its specialty chemicals and other products for general industrial applications.

