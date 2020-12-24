Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 23,782 Shares of Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,072,072 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 23,782 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.64% of Cerus worth $6,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CERS. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Cerus by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 30,000,071 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $187,800,000 after purchasing an additional 8,241,636 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cerus by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,826,538 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,255,000 after acquiring an additional 401,577 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division grew its stake in shares of Cerus by 50.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 782,529 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,898,000 after acquiring an additional 264,101 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Cerus during the 2nd quarter worth $1,423,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cerus during the 2nd quarter worth $1,403,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CERS opened at $8.17 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.60 and its 200 day moving average is $6.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Cerus Co. has a 1-year low of $2.71 and a 1-year high of $8.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.95 and a beta of 1.34.

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. Cerus had a negative return on equity of 63.47% and a negative net margin of 73.72%. The business had revenue of $23.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.10 million. On average, analysts forecast that Cerus Co. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gail Schulze sold 62,393 shares of Cerus stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.32, for a total transaction of $456,716.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 62,393 shares in the company, valued at $456,716.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of Cerus stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.25, for a total value of $62,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 69,868 shares in the company, valued at $436,675. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 146,684 shares of company stock worth $1,030,895. Corporate insiders own 6.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CERS. ValuEngine downgraded Cerus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded Cerus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cerus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.50.

Cerus Corporation, a biomedical products company, focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System, a proprietary technology for controlling biological replication is designed to reduce blood-borne pathogens in donated blood components intended for transfusion.

