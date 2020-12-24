Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 2,477 Shares of Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 122,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,477 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.99% of Standex International worth $7,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SXI. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Standex International by 34.6% during the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 719,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,425,000 after acquiring an additional 185,192 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Standex International by 85.8% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 105,657 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,081,000 after purchasing an additional 48,806 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Standex International by 11.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 421,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,926,000 after purchasing an additional 41,723 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Standex International by 67.5% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 103,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,117,000 after purchasing an additional 41,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in Standex International in the second quarter worth approximately $2,327,000. Institutional investors own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SXI opened at $75.44 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $933.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.40. Standex International Co. has a 52 week low of $37.50 and a 52 week high of $81.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $75.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $151.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.43 million. Standex International had a return on equity of 9.44% and a net margin of 2.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Standex International Co. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a boost from Standex International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 9th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Standex International’s payout ratio is presently 27.51%.

In related news, CEO David A. Dunbar sold 5,000 shares of Standex International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $390,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 53,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,176,822. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas J. Hansen sold 2,376 shares of Standex International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.21, for a total value of $173,946.96. 2.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SXI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Standex International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. CJS Securities upgraded Standex International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Standex International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Standex International from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Standex International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.25.

Standex International Profile

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

