Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) Shares Gap Up to $0.39

Check-Cap Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHEK)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.39, but opened at $0.45. Check-Cap shares last traded at $0.40, with a volume of 61,034 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have issued reports on CHEK shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Check-Cap from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Check-Cap from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 19th.

The stock has a market cap of $17.81 million, a P/E ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.44.

Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The medical research company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Equities analysts expect that Check-Cap Ltd. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Check-Cap Company Profile (NASDAQ:CHEK)

Check-Cap Ltd. is a clinical stage medical diagnostics company engaging in the development of ingestible imaging capsule system for colorectal cancer screening. The company was founded by Yoav Kimchy in April 2005 and is headquartered in Isfiya, Israel.

