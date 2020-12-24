Chemesis International (OTCMKTS:CADMF) Shares Up 7.9%

Chemesis International Inc. (OTCMKTS:CADMF) shot up 7.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.70 and last traded at $0.70. 370,335 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 443% from the average session volume of 68,261 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.65.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.53.

About Chemesis International (OTCMKTS:CADMF)

Chemesis International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, cultivates, manufactures, distributes, and retails cannabis products in California, Puerto Rico, and Colombia. It offers various types of extractions, formulations, and products specializing in BHO extraction, alcohol extraction, and CO2 extraction.

