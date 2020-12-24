Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CPK. Maxim Group increased their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Utilities from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chesapeake Utilities from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Chesapeake Utilities presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $102.33.

Shares of CPK stock opened at $106.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 24.52 and a beta of 0.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Chesapeake Utilities has a twelve month low of $69.47 and a twelve month high of $111.40.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.14. Chesapeake Utilities had a net margin of 14.84% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The firm had revenue of $101.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.80 million. Equities research analysts predict that Chesapeake Utilities will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

In other Chesapeake Utilities news, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $227,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 7,750 shares of company stock worth $772,343 over the last three months. 3.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 103.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,408,988 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $203,077,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226,898 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 730,387 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,572,000 after acquiring an additional 202,354 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 520,987 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,076,000 after acquiring an additional 158,418 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 1,987.5% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 127,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,709,000 after acquiring an additional 120,941 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities in the 2nd quarter worth about $6,250,000. 71.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Chesapeake Utilities

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation, a diversified energy company, engages in regulated and unregulated energy businesses. The Regulated Energy segment engages in the distribution of natural gas in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; distribution of electricity in Florida; and transmission of natural gas on the Delmarva Peninsula and in Florida.

