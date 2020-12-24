China Feihe (OTCMKTS:CFEIY) Trading Up 103.5%

Posted by on Dec 24th, 2020

China Feihe Limited (OTCMKTS:CFEIY) was up 103.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $23.52 and last traded at $23.52. Approximately 641 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 51% from the average daily volume of 425 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.56.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.25.

About China Feihe (OTCMKTS:CFEIY)

China Feihe Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and distributes infant milk formula products in Mainland China and the United States. The company offers a range of dairy products, adult milk powders, liquid milk products, goat milk infant formula and soybean powder, and other products.

Featured Story: How to read a candlestick chart

Receive News & Ratings for China Feihe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Feihe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit