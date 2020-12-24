China New Energy Limited (CNEL.L) (LON:CNEL) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $7.50

China New Energy Limited (CNEL.L) (LON:CNEL)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.50 and traded as low as $3.40. China New Energy Limited (CNEL.L) shares last traded at $7.50, with a volume of 1,309,714 shares.

The company has a market capitalization of £33.33 million and a P/E ratio of -0.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 7.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 6. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.64.

About China New Energy Limited (CNEL.L) (LON:CNEL)

China New Energy Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the provision of bioenergy technology solutions in the People's Republic of China, Thailand, Taiwan, Indonesia, Romania, Russia, Canada, Myanmar, and Cambodia. The company offers equipment, procurement, and construction services, as well as value added services.

