China Railway Group (OTCMKTS:CRWOF) Trading 2.1% Higher

China Railway Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CRWOF) shares traded up 2.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.48 and last traded at $0.48. 500 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 3,812 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.47.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.46.

China Railway Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CRWOF)

China Railway Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated construction company in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, and Macau. Its Infrastructure Construction segment constructs railways, highways, bridges, tunnels, metropolitan railways, buildings, irrigation works, hydroelectricity projects, ports, docks, airports, and other municipal works.

