Chrono.tech (TIME) Price Hits $1.53

Chrono.tech (CURRENCY:TIME) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. Chrono.tech has a total market capitalization of $191,220.98 and approximately $90,805.00 worth of Chrono.tech was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Chrono.tech has traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Chrono.tech token can currently be bought for approximately $1.53 or 0.00006551 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Chrono.tech alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.18 or 0.00047893 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000236 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00004806 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004294 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.52 or 0.00332208 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00031484 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00016873 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

About Chrono.tech

Chrono.tech (TIME) is a token. It was first traded on December 8th, 2016. Chrono.tech’s total supply is 710,113 tokens and its circulating supply is 125,087 tokens. Chrono.tech’s official message board is blog.chrono.tech . Chrono.tech’s official Twitter account is @ChronobankNews . Chrono.tech’s official website is chrono.tech

Chrono.tech Token Trading

Chrono.tech can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chrono.tech directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chrono.tech should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chrono.tech using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Chrono.tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chrono.tech and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.