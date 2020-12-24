Chuan D. Vo Sells 7,800 Shares of Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE) Stock

Posted by on Dec 24th, 2020

Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE) VP Chuan D. Vo sold 7,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $156,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 191,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,824,340. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ RIDE opened at $22.61 on Thursday. Lordstown Motors Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.50 and a 12 month high of $31.80.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RIDE shares. Vertical Research started coverage on Lordstown Motors in a research report on Friday, November 20th. They set a “sell” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Lordstown Motors in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on Lordstown Motors in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Finally, R. F. Lafferty started coverage on Lordstown Motors in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company.

Lordstown Motors Company Profile

Lordstown Motors Corp., an automotive company, develops and manufactures light duty electric trucks. It primarily develops Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck. Lordstown Motors Corp. was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.

