CIB Marine Bancshares (OTCMKTS:CIBH) Shares Down 0.3%

CIB Marine Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CIBH)’s stock price were down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $15.80 and last traded at $15.80. Approximately 2,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 62% from the average daily volume of 1,235 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.85.

Separately, ValuEngine raised CIB Marine Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.00 million, a PE ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 0.35.

CIB Marine Bancshares (OTCMKTS:CIBH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 13th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.29 million for the quarter.

About CIB Marine Bancshares (OTCMKTS:CIBH)

CIB Marine Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CIBM Bank that provides commercial banking services to retail and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits. It also offers a range of loan products, such as commercial, commercial real estate, commercial and residential construction, government guaranteed, one-to-four family residential real estate, home equity, and consumer loans, as well as commercial and standby letters of credit.

