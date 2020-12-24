CIB Marine Bancshares (OTCMKTS:CIBHD) Stock Price Down 0.3%

CIB Marine Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CIBHD) shares dropped 0.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $15.80 and last traded at $15.80. Approximately 2,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,012 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.85.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of CIB Marine Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st.

Get CIB Marine Bancshares alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.00 million, a PE ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 0.43.

CIB Marine Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and related services through its subsidiary. The company offers loan products, such as commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial and residential construction loans, one-to-four family residential real estate loans, consumer loans, and commercial and standby letters of credit; acceptance of demand, savings, and time deposits; commercial paper and repurchase agreements; and other banking services.

Recommended Story: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for CIB Marine Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CIB Marine Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.