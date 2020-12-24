CIMB Group Holdings Berhad (OTCMKTS:CIMDF) Stock Price Up 63.6%

CIMB Group Holdings Berhad (OTCMKTS:CIMDF)’s stock price rose 63.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.08 and last traded at $1.08. Approximately 1,845 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 13,350 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.66.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut CIMB Group Holdings Berhad from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th.

About CIMB Group Holdings Berhad (OTCMKTS:CIMDF)

CIMB Group Holdings Berhad provides various banking products and services in Malaysia and internationally. The company's Consumer Banking segment offers products, such as deposits; loans; personal financing; credit cards; wealth management and investments; bancassurance; remittance and foreign exchange; and online, mobile, self-service, and phone banking services to individuals.

Read More: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for CIMB Group Holdings Berhad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CIMB Group Holdings Berhad and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.