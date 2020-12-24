Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) Rating Reiterated by Northcoast Research

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by research analysts at Northcoast Research in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Cintas’ Q3 2021 earnings at $1.98 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.88 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $9.22 EPS.

CTAS has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $360.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Cintas from $323.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cintas in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Cintas from $380.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Argus started coverage on Cintas in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $360.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $307.10.

Get Cintas alerts:

Shares of CTAS opened at $339.42 on Wednesday. Cintas has a twelve month low of $154.33 and a twelve month high of $369.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $354.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $319.61.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.44. Cintas had a return on equity of 27.90% and a net margin of 13.18%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Cintas will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 67,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.45, for a total transaction of $23,145,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,215.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 7,955 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.15, for a total transaction of $2,888,858.25. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CTAS. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in Cintas by 54.5% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 85 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Cintas in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 115 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 123 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Cintas by 54.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 127 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.68% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.