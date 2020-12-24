Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio trimmed its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,269 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,496 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Cirrus Logic were worth $1,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 257.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 131,954 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,920,000 after buying an additional 95,062 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 196.8% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 26,388 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,780,000 after buying an additional 17,497 shares during the period. Chiron Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $236,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 100,188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,758,000 after buying an additional 1,643 shares during the period. Finally, Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $540,000. 81.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CRUS. BidaskClub raised Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 29th. Cowen upped their target price on Cirrus Logic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Cirrus Logic from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Cirrus Logic from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRUS opened at $81.44 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $77.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.61. The stock has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.44, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.91. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.04 and a 52-week high of $91.63.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $347.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.18 million. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 12.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. Analysts predict that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

In other Cirrus Logic news, President John Forsyth sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.76, for a total value of $295,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 2,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $151,355.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John C. Carter sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.99, for a total value of $46,868.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,127,174.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 97,167 shares of company stock valued at $7,084,339. 1.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; haptic drivers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that offer enhanced voice quality, voice capture, and audio playback features.

